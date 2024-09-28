PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU03VkdCQko3WFEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 9-28-2024

VirginiaPreps
Publisher
It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on September 28, 2024.

Matt and Ed recap the wild and controversial finish to the Virginia Tech / Miami (FL) ACC College Football game from Friday night. They also provide thoughts on the big NBA trade that sends 4-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.

Hurricane Helene has caused some havoc with the High School Football schedule, but the guys still go over what has transpired on the gridiron with the key games, matchups forthcoming + sound with King's Fork Head Coach Anthony Joffrion following their 32-27 escape vs. Suffolk rival Nansemond River.

To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 4 selections.


*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. ***

