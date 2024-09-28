It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on September 28, 2024.

Matt and Ed recap the wild and controversial finish to the Virginia Tech / Miami (FL) ACC College Football game from Friday night. They also provide thoughts on the big NBA trade that sends 4-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.

Hurricane Helene has caused some havoc with the High School Football schedule, but the guys still go over what has transpired on the gridiron with the key games, matchups forthcoming + sound with King's Fork Head Coach Anthony Joffrion following their 32-27 escape vs. Suffolk rival Nansemond River.

To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 4 selections.



