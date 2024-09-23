757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 9-21-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on September 21, 2024.

Matt and Ed recap Coach Young's trip to Baltimore to see his Las Vegas Raiders against the host Ravens in Week 2. They also hit on other sports-related items before diving in on the latest High School Football action from around the '757' and beyond.

Hear postgame interviews with both Oscar Smith Head Football Coach Chris Scott and defensive lineman Na'Rod Jarvis following the Tigers 35-0 shutout of Nansemond River, where they turned it up another notch after a scoreless first half (more in the Game Blog here).

Also, catch the Postgame Video Interview with Thomas Jefferson-Richmond Head Football Coach Eric Harris after their 34-12 victory over Norcom in Portsmouth. Like Oscar Smith in Class 6, the Vikings of TJ are No. 2 in our state rankings here on VaPreps, trailing only defending State Champ Liberty Christian in Class 3.

Greg Madia from The Daily Progress in Charlottesville joins the fellas to break down UVA football and their matchup at Coastal Carolina Myrtle Beach.

The guys play BARK or BITE on which underdogs will win outright, including a couple Hatfield nails with James Madison over UNC and Rutgers over Virginia Tech.

To close out the show, Matt, Coach Young and Bruce Pearl provide their Week 3 NFL Picks after each went without a win - for the first time ever collectively on the Podcast.





