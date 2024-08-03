It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on August 3, 2024.

The fellas recap their wrestling extravaganza in Norfolk from last weekend as well as taking in the Hampton Roads 7 Cities Pro-Am.

Second-year Cox Head Football Coach Tyler Noe stops by to discuss the outlook for the 2024 Falcons in Virginia Beach.

Harry Minium of ODUSports.com joins the fellas to discuss the outlook for the Monarchs on the gridiron and what he learned at Sun Belt Media Days last month.

Smithfield Head Football Coach Tracey Parker, an office mate of one Ed's back in the day at Nansemond River, chimes in to chat about the 2024 Packers.





