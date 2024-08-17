It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on August 17, 2024.

The guys go over the latest in the sports world from a prep, local, statewide and national perspective. That includes providing some final thoughts on the 2024 Olympics that just wrapped up in Paris, France.

Matt and Ed are joined by new Booker T. Washington Head Football Coach Mason Williams to preview the 2024 Bookers.

Hear conversations with football coaches Elliott Duty of Poquoson and Brandon Williams of Green Run from recent scrimmages.

You'll hear thoughts from Landstown Head Football Coach Robert Jackson at the recent Beach District Football Coaches Luncheon held at Regent University's Founders Inn.

Ocean Lakes standouts Noah Colon and Devin McGill chat with Matt following their preseason scrimmage against Poquoson.

Speaking of Ocean Lakes, a graduate and former state title winning Head Coach of the school, Chris Scott, chats about his 2024 Oscar Smith Tigers after their preseason tri-scrimmage with Dinwiddie and Green Run. Coach Scott guided the Tigers to a pair of state titles in the same calendar year - 2021.

The guys take some of your Mailbag questions, touching on a variety of sports related items.

Lastly, Grafton Head Football Coach Ananias Boyd touches on his new gig at the helm of the Clippers in the Bay Rivers District.



