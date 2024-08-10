It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on August 10, 2024.

The fellas go over the latest in the sports world from a prep, local, statewide and national perspective. A salute both early and late in the show to Grassfield grad Grant Holloway on capturing Olympic gold in the 110-meter hurdles.

Matt and Ed are joined by a bevy of football coaches from Benjamin DuBois of Windsor, David Porter of Bethel to Doug Pereira of York and Andre Twine of Deep Creek.

Steven Whitley, former Booker T. Washington and Norfolk State basketball standout, joins Matt to chat about his hoops event giving back to the community on Sunday in Portsmouth.

Hatfield also closes the show with some news on the basketball coaching front in the '757' as well as some thoughts on Team USA going for Gold in Men's and Women's Hoops this weekend.



