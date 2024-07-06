It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on July 6, 2024.

To begin the show, Matt was joined by former Ocean Lakes Head Basketball Coach Nic Mace to remember the life and legacy of Mario Mullen, who passed away on Friday at the age of 50 after a decorating playing career at Bayside High and then Old Dominion University (see more on Mullen here). Mullen followed Mace as the Head Coach of the Dolphins the past four seasons.

Atlantic Shores standout Chris Higgins stops by to discuss his commitment to William & Mary to play College Football. Higgins hauled in 66 passes for 1036 yards and 15 TD's to go with three interceptions on defense a season ago as the Seahawks went 7-4 overall. He's being recruited by Mike London and the Tribe to play a hybrid linebacker/strong safety role.

After troubleshooting his new laptop issues for about an hour, Coach Young was able to join the show to reflect on the passing of Mullen and more, including his Yankees' recent struggles on the diamond.

The fellas play back an interview with Spotswood basketball standout Cam Pacheco from the VHSL VA Live event in Spingfield at The Saint James Complex (read more about that here).

College Football expert and handicapper Paul Stone stops by to break down teams from around the Commonwealth - like Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, James Madison, Liberty and others - and the landscape of the sport, which will get underway in less than two months for the 2024 season.

Matt and Ed close out the program by playing EITHER, NEITHER or BOTH with their opinions on some sports related questions in the NFL, MLB and College Football.



*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. ***