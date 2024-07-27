It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on July 27, 2024.

Following a night when Matt's Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Pirates and Ed's Yankees blew a late lead against the Red Sox, the guys touch on where things stand in baseball before the upcoming MLB trade deadline, plus touch on the start of the Olympics in Paris, both from a positive and negative perspective.

New Woodside Head Football Coach Alonzo Coley stops by to discuss his gig at the helm at the Wolverines and the outlook for the 2024 season.

Larry Rubama from The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press chimes in on some of the local athletes from the '757' area code participating in the Olympics.

We hear from Maury 2026 linebacker Isaiah 'Ike' Simmons as well as Norcom Head Football Coach Anthony Hawkins with the season fast upon us.

To close out the program, the fellas play some FACT or FICTION on sports related topics, including a few in the sport of baseball.





