It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on July 20, 2024.

To begin the show, Ed reviews his trip to Baltimore, which included seeing Janet Jackson as well as his Yankees lose a heart-breaker on Sunday to the Orioles before the MLB All-Star break.

New Kecoughtan Head Football Coach Zecharie James stops by to give a preview of the 2024 Warriors, taking over the helm of his alma mater.

We hear from both Nansemond River Head Football Coach Alonzo Ricks and King's Fork Head Football Coach Anthony Joffrion at the Landstown Team Camp.

College Football guru Phil Steele stops by to discuss his new magazine on newsstands along with a myriad of topics surrounding the sport, plus break down teams inside the Commonwealth (UVA, Virginia Tech, ODU, JMU, Liberty) along with some outside it (Alabama, Notre Dame, Army, Navy, among others).

To close out the show, Matt and Ed battle each other on the topic of transfers and the impact they have on Championship-level teams.



*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. ***