It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on June 29, 2024.

The fellas review the latest happenings in the world of sports, which included Florida's Game 7 NHL Stanley Cup victory over Edmonton, which Ed just learns about it, as well as the recent NBA Draft. They differ on the impact nitnh overall pick Zach Edey of Purdue will make for the Memphis Grizzlies, plus chime in on Bronny James, son of LeBron, being selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Eric Rogers, known as 'Super E' on social media, joins the show to discuss the upcoming Hampton Roads 7 Cities Pro-Am taking place each Sunday through July at Norview High School in Norfolk.

Interview clips with Cape Henry sharp shooter Sebastian Whitfield, South Lakes star and reigning VHSL Class 6 State Player of the Year Jordan Scott, and multi-sport standout Darius Gray of St. Christopher's are sprinkled in during the second hour of the show. Coach Young reacts to each one.

The guys empty out the latest mailbag with your questions, plus Matt gives his Top 10 High School Football games for 2024 involving Hampton Roads teams, which Ed critiques.





