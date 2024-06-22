It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on June 22, 2024.

Matt checks in from Springfield, where he's covering the VHSL VA Live Hoops event taking place at The St. James, a massive, multi-purpose sports complex.

We'll hear from Grassfield grad Patrick Jones of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. Jones, who starred at Pittsburgh, recently concudcted his free PJ II Big Dawg Football Camp for kids in his native of Chesapeake.

This week's spotlight football player in the area we hear from is Oscar Smith 2026 WR Travis Johnson, who is poised for a big junior year and is currently seeing his recruitment skyrocket.



