It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on June 15, 2024.

The guys cover all the bases in the world of sports.

Hear from Norfolk State Head Men's Basketball Coach Robert Jones, chatting at the Spartans Team Camp that just concluded last weekend. Also, Matt catches up with Maury DB Trevon 'Speedy' Cannon to discuss his commitment to William & Mary along with the outlook for the Commodores.

Former NFL DB David Macklin, who starred at Menchville High, joins the show to discuss the upcoming Glory Days Flag Football Tourney in Yorktown and more.

It's a Father's Day weekend edition of FACT or FICTION trivia with Coach Young and Matt's dad, Mike Hatfield (Class of '77 JMU).



