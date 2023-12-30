It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on December 30, 2023.

Coach Young provides an update on how his basketball team is doing while participating in a holiday tourney in North Carolina. They also hit on the holiday tourney action around the state.

Oscar Smith Head Basketball Coach LaVar Griffin will join the show to discuss his team's 62-46 win over Wakefield in the 21st Annual George Long Holiday Tournament Championship up in Arlington as the Tigers are currently unbeaten.

The guys get you set for the College Football Playoff as they weigh in on Alabama vs. Michigan as well as Washington vs. Texas coming up on New Year's Day to see who reaches the National Championship game.

We have some interview playbacks from the Iverson Holiday Classic last weekened as the likes of Hampton, Lafayette and Norview were among the winners.

Also, Week 17 NFL Picks with Hatfield, Young and Bruce Pearl of the Virginia Beach Mustangs.





