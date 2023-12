It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on December 2, 2023.

The fellas preview the State Semifinal matchups in High School Football around Virginia, plus discuss the start of High School Basketball for Ed's team out of Suffolk, at Nansemond River High, and others around Virginia.

Who's going to make the College Football Playoff? The guys weigh in with their choices. Also, Week 13 NFL Picks with Hatfield, Young and Bruce Pearl of the Virginia Beach Mustangs.

Norfolk Admirals Hockey Coach Jeff Carr stops by to talk with Matt as well.





