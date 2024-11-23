757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 11-23-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on November 23, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV.

The fellas do the show LIVE from the Virginia Beach Sportsplex, site of the Neptune Bowl with Apprentice School welcoming Atlantis University from Florida.

You'll hear sound from Coach Jael Williams of Atlantis and Apprentice Head Coach Vincent Brown, chatting with Jack Lowe of CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed break down the High School Football Playoff results from Round 2 all across the Hampton Roads area and beyond statewide.

Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain chats after their 41-7 regional semifinal win over Warwick as well as two-way standout Kendall Daniels Jr., a South Carolina commit who had two touchdown catches and two interceptions, one of which he returned 25 yards for a score.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus stop by to spend some time with Matt and Ed.

To finish the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 12 selections.



