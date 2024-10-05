757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 10-5-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on October 5, 2024. Matt and Ed go through the High School Football scene around Hampton Roads and beyond.

Hear from some winning coaches around the '757' like Andy Linn of Lafayette and Tyler Noe of Cox, among others.

To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 5 selections.



