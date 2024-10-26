757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 10-26-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on October 26, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Ed look back and the dramatic finish to Game 1 of the World Series, where Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to beat the Yankees, much to Coach Young's dismay.

After the MLB talk, the guys recap the High School Football scene around Hampton Roads and beyond. Hear from Oscar Smith Head Football Coach Chris Scott following his team's 27-12 win over King's Fork in a Southeastern District showdown.

Warwick Head Football Coach Corey Hairston joins the show to discuss his team's 49-0 thumping of Hampton, marking the most points ever scored on the Crabbers in the history of the series in what their 91st meeting. The Raiders are now 9-0 overall in advance of a huge Peninsula District showdown with reigning three-time State Champ Phoebus.

Bryan Driskill from Irish Breakdown stops by to chat about Notre Dame / Navy, which features a Norfolk standout in Maury grad Dashaun Peele, who had two pick-sixes against Charlotte on his way to earning AAC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Bryan, who also contributes to Athlon Sports, hits on other items in the sport of College Football.

Coach Young and Matt play another edition of BUY or SELL with a wide range of sports related topics.

To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 8 selections.



*** It's Hatfield and Coach Young at the PLEX! | Follow the Show on X, also still known by many as Twitter, @757SportsTalk | Log on to VBSportsplex.com and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel @CoVASportsTV | Got a question or inquiry? Interested in becoming a sponsor for the show? Drop us an e-mail at hatfieldsports@gmail.com. ***



