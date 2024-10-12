757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 10-12-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on October 12, 2024. Matt and Ed go through the High School Football scene around Hampton Roads and beyond.

Hampton University Men's Basketball Coach Ivan Thomas, who once played for Young at Norview High School in Norfolk, joins the show to discuss his new gig at the helm of the Pirates. Thomas led T.C. Williams, now known as Alexandria City, to a stat title in 2008 and enters the school's Hall of Fame this weekend as well.

Hear from Kempsville's Jaylen Hatton and Elijah McDaniel after their 23-15 win at Ocean Lakes on Thursday night. Plus, you''ll hear from Oscar Smith safety Jaden Dabbs, an Army commit, following a 22-6 win at Indian River as well as Nansemond River Head Football Coach Alonzo Ricks Jr. chatting with Jack Lowe from CoVA Sports TV after a 59-26 triumph over Hickory.

The guys will also tackle some of the big matchups in College Football action, which features Oregon hosting Ohio State, in Take Your pick.

To close out the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 6 selections.



