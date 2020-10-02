VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 9-26-20 Show

The sixth episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on Saturday, September 26, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1. Among the guests were former NFL player Leroy Keyes, who starred at George Washington Carver in Newport News before a decorated college career at Purdue, and Cape Henry Hall of Famer Terrell Allen, the Basketball Director of the new Virginia Beach Sports Center. Hear the segments below...



Opening Segment on September 26, 2020 Show:

Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young hit on the announcement that ODU won't play football until the Fall of 2021, plus chat about the VHSL approving King's Fork to play in a tournament in Florida before December 21st during 757 Saturday Sports Talk - the final one of September 2020 - on ESPN Radio 94.1.



Leroy Keyes with NFL Update:

Part of the Legends of Sports Update, former George Washington Carver High standout, Purdue great and NFL player Leroy Keyes out of Newport News discusses the latest happenings in pro football with Coach Charles Hatcher and Matt Hatfield during 757 Saturday Sports Talk, which aired on September 26, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.



Week 3 NFL Picks with Matt and Ed:

Matt Hatfield, Coach Ed Young and Dino Franza make their NFL Week 3 'Pick 3' selections. Hatfield looks to add to his lead at 6-0, while Ed tries to catch up following a 2-1 record a week ago.



Terrell Allen on New Virginia Beach Sports Center: