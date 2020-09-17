VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 9-12-20 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 9-12-20 Show
The fourth episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on Saturday, September 12, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Among the guests were Tom Dolan of the Virginia High School League and Richmond Times-Dispatch sports columnist David Teel. Plus, the guys weighed in on the start of football, both at the pro level and collegiate scene in the ACC.
Hear the segments below...
Opening Segment:
Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young discuss the passing of three influential figures in Hampton Roads - former ODU Basketball Coach Sonny Allen, former Lake Taylor Head Football Coach Bert Harrell and former Suffolk High State Champion basketball player Carlos Ward - along with the debut of Game Academy 7 on 7 Passing League.
Part 1 with VHSL's Tom Dolan:
Part 1 with Virginia High School League Associate Director Tom Dolan as he chats with Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young about the state of prep sports and outlook moving forward during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on September 12, 2020.
Part 2 with VHSL's Tom Dolan:
Part 2 with Virginia High School League Associate Director Tom Dolan as he chats with Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young about the state of prep sports and outlook moving forward during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on September 12, 2020.
Richmond Times-Dispatch Columnist David Teel:
Richmond Times-Dispatch sports writer David Teel - a Virginia Sports Hall of Famer and 13-time VA Sports Writer of the Year recipient - joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young to discuss the beginning of the ACC College Football season in 2020, UVA/Virginia Tech being postponed and more.
ACC College Football Buy or Sell Segment with Matt and Ed:
Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young give their takes on ACC College Football with Buy or Sell, a segment that hits on some questions concerning teams and players across the conference.
Week 1 NFL Picks with Matt and Ed:
Coach Ed Young and Matt Hatfield give their NFL Week 1 selections, plus Matt offers up his College Football Upset Special and Dino Franza provides a 'Dino Dog' for prime-time pro football action.