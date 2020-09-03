VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 8-29-20 Show

The second episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on Saturday, August 29, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1. The fellas interviewed such guests as Atlantic Shores Head Football Coach Wayne Lance, Navy PxP voice Pete Medhurst, new Ocean Lakes Hoops Coach Mario Mullen, plus went over the latest VHSL news and did their AFC Over / Under Picks for the upcoming NFL season. Catch the segments below...



Atlantic Shores Football Coach Wayne Lance:

Atlantic Shores Head Football Coach Wayne Lance joins Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on August 29, 2020. Lance, who is in his 25th year of coaching and been with the Seahawks since 2007, discussed the passing of mentor Dennis Peters, former Head Coach at E.C. Glass. He also chatted about the challenges for the private school program amid the pandemic as they attempt to play football this coming year as a member of the VISAA.



Navy PxP Voice Pete Medhusrt, Also of Washington Nationals Radio:

Washington, D.C. area sportscaster Pete Medhurst joined Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on August 29, 2020. Medhurst is on the Washington Nationals Radio Network, plus is the play-by-play voice of the Naval Academy. They discussed the early season struggles for the reigning World Series Champion Nats as well as the outlook for the College Football with the season approaching amid the global pandemic.



New Ocean Lakes Hoops Coach Mario Mullen:

New Ocean Lakes Head Basketball Coach Mario Mullen joined Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on August 29, 2020. Mullen, who starred at Bayside High in Virginia Beach and was the AAA State Player of the Year before moving on to Old Dominion University, started for all four seasons with the Monarchs. He was on ODU's team that as a No. 14 seed upset No. 3 seed Villanova in the 1995 NCAA Tournament.



VHSL News Segment:

Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young go over the latest VHSL news - including the probable 'Championships +1,' scenario and how it will affect the schedules along with postseason outlook for sports during the August 29, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.



AFC Over / Under Picks for Upcoming 2020 NFL Season: