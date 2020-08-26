VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 8-22-20 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 8-22-20 Show
Saturday mornings are back on ESPN Radio 94.1. Local sports talk hit the airwaves with 757 Saturday Sports Talk, hosted by VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield. Each Saturday, the show will air from 10 AM to Noon (listen live here).
The program is a morphing of the old 'High School Sports Talk,' that aired on Saturdays for more than a decade as well as 'The 757 at 6,' program launched on weeknights on the station in September of 2018 and ran until August 14, 2020.
To open the show, Matt and Richie Summerville hit on some sports topics of note with local flavor. After that, Nansemond River Head Basketball Coach Ed Young joined Matt by phone to talk about how sports at the collegiate and prep levels are being affected during this pandemic era. To close out the first hour, Chris Vannini from The Athletic spoke about the state of College Football.
In the second hour, Clemson defensive lineman Jordan Williams out of Virginia Beach's Cox High School talked about the off-season and upcoming football campaign for him in the ACC. York Head Football Coach Doug Pereira spoke about his team's success last year and the changes coming for the sport in the Commonwealth.
Catch the first segment at the link below + the guests that stopped by during the inaugural episode - or reset if you will - on Saturday, August 22, 2020!
Coach Ed Young:
Coach Ed Young, who has compiled 254 of his 476 career victories at Nansemond River, joined Matthew Hatfield during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on August 22nd on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Coach Young and Matt chat about how the pandemic has affected the work of those in the teaching and coaching profession, plus other topics related to sports on the collegiate and prep levels.
The Athletic's Chris Vannini:
Chris Vannini of The Athletic joined Matthew Hatfield during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on August 22, 2020 about how the pandemic has impacted College Football this month and what happens next.
Clemson DT Jordan Williams:
Clemson defensive lineman Jordan Williams joined Matthew Hatfield during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on August 24, 2020.
Williams, who starred at Cox High School in Virginia Beach before winning a National Championship his freshman year with the Tigers, discussed the life of a student-athlete during these trying times along with uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season.
York Coach Doug Pereira:
York Head Football Coach Doug Pereira joined Matthew Hatfield during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on August 22, 2020.
Pereira led the Falcons to a perfect 10-0 regular season last year and their 11 victories total matched the program's best since 2011. He chats about the team's success in 2019 as well as the challenges up ahead with no football, plus the bowl game concept that he came up with that was discussed as possible implementation by the VHSL.