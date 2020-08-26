VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 8-22-20 Show

Saturday mornings are back on ESPN Radio 94.1. Local sports talk hit the airwaves with 757 Saturday Sports Talk, hosted by VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield. Each Saturday, the show will air from 10 AM to Noon (listen live here).

The program is a morphing of the old 'High School Sports Talk,' that aired on Saturdays for more than a decade as well as 'The 757 at 6,' program launched on weeknights on the station in September of 2018 and ran until August 14, 2020.

To open the show, Matt and Richie Summerville hit on some sports topics of note with local flavor. After that, Nansemond River Head Basketball Coach Ed Young joined Matt by phone to talk about how sports at the collegiate and prep levels are being affected during this pandemic era. To close out the first hour, Chris Vannini from The Athletic spoke about the state of College Football.

In the second hour, Clemson defensive lineman Jordan Williams out of Virginia Beach's Cox High School talked about the off-season and upcoming football campaign for him in the ACC. York Head Football Coach Doug Pereira spoke about his team's success last year and the changes coming for the sport in the Commonwealth.

Catch the first segment at the link below + the guests that stopped by during the inaugural episode - or reset if you will - on Saturday, August 22, 2020!

