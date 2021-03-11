VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 3-6-21 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 3-6-21 Show
The 26th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with host Matthew Hatfield aired on March 6, 2021 on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Matt goes through the Friday night High School Football Scoreboard for the first time ever during the month of March. After discussing some of the previous night's football results - as well as a few in hoops - the attention turns to the college scene for a bit.
Guests on the program included Dave Thomas, play-by-play voice for James Madison University to discuss the Dukes' big weekend on the hardwood and gridiron, as well as Andrew Jones of Tar Heel Illustrated to chat about UNC hosting Duke in College Basketball.
Before signing off, Matt played a College Basketball edition of 'Buy or Sell' with Coach Ed Young and producer Kyle Hightower.
Dave Thomas on JMU Football + Basketball:
Dave and Matt discuss the outlook for JMU, the regular season Champs in the CAA, in the league's upcoming tournament as well as all about the football program's great start that has them ranked No. 1 in the country at the FCS level before a key conference tilt with Elon, where Curt Cignetti once coached.
Among the topics include local standouts Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (Lake Taylor) and Cole Johnson (Cox) on the football field along with Michael Christmas (Landstown) for the basketball squad.
Andrew Jones of Tar Heel Illustrated:
A.J. and Matt chat about the Heels and their big matchup with Duke to close out the regular season, impact of Virginians Armando Bacot of UNC and Mark Williams for the Blue Devils, plus the upcoming ACC Tournament and outlook of the NCAA Tournament amid the challenges from the pandemic.
We talk about the UNC vs. Duke matchup to close out the ACC College Basketball regular season with Andrew Jones of Tar Heel Illustrated, hit on some Ricky Rahne sound and ODU Football news, play some NCAA Tournament "Buy or Sell" and more!
This was during the March 6, 2021 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk, hosted by Matthew Hatfield, on ESPN Radio 94.1. Also features Matt's usual co-host, Coach Ed Young, as well as producer Kyle Hightower.