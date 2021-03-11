VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 3-6-21 Show

The 26th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with host Matthew Hatfield aired on March 6, 2021 on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Matt goes through the Friday night High School Football Scoreboard for the first time ever during the month of March. After discussing some of the previous night's football results - as well as a few in hoops - the attention turns to the college scene for a bit.

Guests on the program included Dave Thomas, play-by-play voice for James Madison University to discuss the Dukes' big weekend on the hardwood and gridiron, as well as Andrew Jones of Tar Heel Illustrated to chat about UNC hosting Duke in College Basketball.

Before signing off, Matt played a College Basketball edition of 'Buy or Sell' with Coach Ed Young and producer Kyle Hightower.

Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



