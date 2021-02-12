VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 2-6-21 Show

The 22nd episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with host Matthew Hatfield aired on February 6, 2021 - Super Bowl weekend - on ESPN Radio 94.1. Among the guests were Kempsville Head Basketball Coach Darren Sanderlin and Fox Sports sideline reporter Laura Okmin, who worked Westwood One's radio coverage of Super Bowl LV (55) between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Plus, Matt's usual co-host - Nansemond River Hoops Coach Ed Young - came on for the final two segments, which included facing off against producer Kyle Hightower in a Super Bowl installment of Fact or Fiction. Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



Hour 1 of 757 Saturday Sports Talk from February 6, 2021:

During Hour 1 of the February 6, 2021 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1, Matthew Hatfield goes throughout the Hampton Roads area High School Basketball scoreboard - along with the College Hoops scene - from the night before. Additionally, Matt hits on the basketball seeding dilemma in Region 5A, plus chats with Kempsville Head Basketball Coach Darren Sanderlin about his team's five-game winning streak heading into the postseason.



Kempsville Hoops Coach Darren Sanderlin:

Kempsville Head Basketball Coach Darren Sanderlin chats with Matthew Hatfield on February 6, 2021 during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1. Coach Sanderlin led the Chiefs to a 5-1 record, including five straight victories, to conclude the regular season. His Kempsville team enters the Region 5A Tournament as the No. 3 seed and plays host to No. 6 seed Bayside in the quarterfinals. The former State Champion player and Head Coach at Booker T. Washington High in Norfolk discusses key players and the unusual season.



Hour 2 of 757 Saturday Sports Talk from February 6, 2021:

Catch Hour 2 of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matt Hatfield and Kyle Hightower from February 6, 2021 on the eve of Super Bowl LV (55). We talk Super Bowl with Laura Okmin of Fox Sports and Westwood One, plus Coach Ed Young joins the show to talk High School Hoops playoff seeding and face Kyle in Fact or Fiction.



NFL Reporter Laura Okmin of Westwood One: