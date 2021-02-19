VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 2-13-21 Show

The 23rd episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on February 13, 2021 on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Interview clips with Smithfield Head Basketball Coach Theotis Porter (with our own Reese Becker) and Salem Head Basketball Coach Lloyd DeLoatch, plus Matt spoke with Norfolk Christian Head Football Coach Tim Bender, who also serves as the school's Athletic Director.

Upon Matt's departure to go cover the Region 5A Basketball Championships, Coach Young was joined by Norview Head Football Coach Ian Rapanick to talk about the upcoming start of their season. Plus, Ed and producer Dino Franza touched on some Bubble Watch / Bracketology for College Basketball.

Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.




