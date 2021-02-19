VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 2-13-21 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 2-13-21 Show
The 23rd episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on February 13, 2021 on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Interview clips with Smithfield Head Basketball Coach Theotis Porter (with our own Reese Becker) and Salem Head Basketball Coach Lloyd DeLoatch, plus Matt spoke with Norfolk Christian Head Football Coach Tim Bender, who also serves as the school's Athletic Director.
Upon Matt's departure to go cover the Region 5A Basketball Championships, Coach Young was joined by Norview Head Football Coach Ian Rapanick to talk about the upcoming start of their season. Plus, Ed and producer Dino Franza touched on some Bubble Watch / Bracketology for College Basketball.
Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.
Opening Segment of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on 2/13/21:
Hear the opening segment of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 for February 13, 2021 as Matthew Hatfield goes over the local and statewide scoreboard for High School Basketball postseason action, plus some College Hoops results of note as well.
Norfolk Tides News + More Playoff Hoops Talk:
Matthew Hatfield & Dino Franza hit on the news involving Minor League Baseball and the Norfolk Tides, plus highlight some more High School Hoops action - including an interview with Salem Head Basketball Coach Lloyd DeLoatch - during the February 13, 2021 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Norfolk Christian Football Coach Tim Bender:
Norfolk Christian Head Football Coach and AD Tim Bender chats with Matt Hatfield about the challenges of restarting sports amid the pandemic, plus the upcoming football season for his Ambassadors.
Matt and Ed Talk VHSL Playoff Hoops:
Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young discuss the VHSL Playoff Basketball action, plus play the interview with Smithfield's Theotis Porter as well during this segment of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on February 13, 2021.
Norview Football Coach Ian Rapanick:
Norview Head Football Coach Ian Rapanick chats with Coach Ed Young about the upcoming abbreviated season during this segment on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Bracketology / Bubble Watch:
Coach Ed Young and Dino Franza go over Joe Lunardi's Bubble Watch - Last 4 In and First 4 Out - in this Bracketology segment on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Selection Sunday a month away.