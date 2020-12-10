VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 12-5-20 Show

The 16th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with host Matthew Hatfield aired on December 5, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1. Interviews with Hokie Haven Publisher Tim Sullivan on Virginia Tech, former George Washington Carver High and Purdue standout Leroy Keyes, and Peninsula Catholic Head Basketball Coach Trevor Dorsey aired. Also, Matt's usual co-host - Nansemond River Hoops Coach Ed Young- came on for the final segment in which they did their weekly football picks. Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



Opening Segment - Review ODU/NSU + UVA Hoops:

Matt Hatfield and Dino Franza open reviewing the Old Dominion Monarchs' 80-66 win at Norfolk State from Wednesday night. Additionally, Matt hits on what concerns about him UVA following the Cavaliers overtime escape against Kent State on Friday.



More College Football + Hoops Talk:

A couple of callers chime in on the College Football and College Basketball scene, plus Matt Hatfield provides a couple of quick thoughts on the weekend matchups on the gridiron during this segment of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.



Peninsula Catholic Hoops Coach Trevor Dorsey:

Peninsula Catholic Head Basketball Coach Trevor Dorsey joins VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield for a One-on-One Zoom conversation following his team's latest victory, a 68-65 victory over TCIS foe Norfolk Christian on the road on Tuesday night. This interview was conducted on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Dorsey discusses the challenges of playing during COVID-19 and much more.



HokieHaven's Tim Sullivan on Virginia Tech:

HokieHaven.com Editor Tim Sullivan joins Matthew Hatfield to break down the Hokies matchup in prime-time against Clemson, plus hits on the latest for Virginia Tech on the recruiting front as well as the hot start for Mike Young's basketball team.



Leroy Keyes Goes Around the NFL with Matt:

George Washington Carver grad and Newport News native Leroy Keyes, a member of the Purdue University Mount Rushmore, joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Charles Hatcher of Sports Inside & Out to discuss the latest happenings in the NFL as well as around the sport of College Football.



Matt and Ed's Week 13 NFL Picks: