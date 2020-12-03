VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 11-28-20 Show

The 15th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with host Matthew Hatfield aired on November 28, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1. A myriad of guests appeared on this Thanksgiving weekend episode, including Old Dominion Women's Basketball play-by-play voice Doug Ripley, Princess Anne Head Girls Basketball Coach Darnell Dozier and Woodside TE/DE Breyden Byrd. Also, Matt's usual co-host - Nansemond River Hoops Coach Ed Young - came on for the final segment in which they did their weekly football picks. Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



Opening Segment for 11-28-20:

Matthew Hatfield and Dino Franza discuss the Thanksgiving Weekend games, including Washington defeating Dallas on Thursday, some of the College Hoops happenings such as UVA's stunning loss to San Francisco, and Notre Dame pitching a second-half shutout on the gridiron at UNC.



Princess Anne Girls Hoops Coach Darnell Dozier:

Princess Anne Head Girls Basketball Coach Darnell Dozier, who was named to the VHSL Hall of Fame, joins Matt Hatfield to discuss the crazy year and outlook for the upcoming basketball season with his program, which has captured 11 state titles under his direction. Dozier, who is 658-55 overall at the helm of PA, has led the Lady Cavaliers to 18 consecutive State Tournament victories and seven straight state titles. His teams have also won 22 Beach District crowns and 16 regional titles.



ODU Women's Basketball PxP Voice Doug Ripley:

Old Dominion University Women's Basketball play-by-play voice Doug Ripley joins Matthew Hatfield to discuss the Monarchs, their season opener and how different it is broadcasting games during these times.





College Hoops Talk / Hatfield's 2021 Final Four Picks:

Matt and Dino discuss some College Basketball, including Hatfield's Final Four picks for 2021, as well as the Poll Question and Question of the Day.



Woodside's Breyden Byrd on Navy commitment:

Woodside DE/TE Breyden Byrd joins Matt Hatfield to discuss his commitment to Navy, recruitment, senior season outlook and more.





Matt and Ed's Week 12 NFL Picks: