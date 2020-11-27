VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 11-21-20 Show

The 14th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young (Nansemond River HS) aired on November 21, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1. Former Hampton High and Virginia Tech football standout Dwight Vick was among the guests on the show during this episode. Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



Opening Segment for November 21, 2020:

Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young discuss the latest when it comes to postponements and cancellations involving the sports of College Football and College Basketball, news surrounding former Hampton U standout Ben Stanley and much more. Oh yeah, the guys also powered through a building electrical outage not once, but twice in this segment.



Norfolk State Basketball Media Day Sound Bytes:

Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young react to some sound from Norfolk State's Virtual Media Day, featuring Spartans Head Coach Robert Jones during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1





Part 1 with Dwight Vick:

Former Hampton High and Virginia Tech standout Dwight Vick chats with Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young about his playing days with memories of playing for legends Mike Smith and Frank Beamer.





Part 2 with Dwight Vick:

Check out Part 2 of the interview with former Virginia Tech great and Hampton High alum Dwight Vick, who discusses the state of the Hokies as they head into a pivotal ACC matchup with Pittsburgh. This was during the November 21, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.



Buy or Sell College Football with Matt and Ed:

Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield give their thoughts on College Football during this latest segment of Buy or Sell on the final Saturday of play before Thanksgiving. This was from the November 21, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.



Matt and Ed's NFL Week 11 Pick 3 Selections: