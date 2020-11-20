VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 11-14-20 Show

The 13th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young (Nansemond River HS) aired on November 14, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Among the guests were Washington Post sports writer Chuck Culpepper, longtime basketball reporter Chris Monter, former Cape Henry standout Terrell Allen and Nansemond River assistant baseball coach Tom Lowe,

Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



