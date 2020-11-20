VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 11-14-20 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 11-14-20 Show
The 13th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young (Nansemond River HS) aired on November 14, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Among the guests were Washington Post sports writer Chuck Culpepper, longtime basketball reporter Chris Monter, former Cape Henry standout Terrell Allen and Nansemond River assistant baseball coach Tom Lowe,
Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.
Virginia Beach Sports Center Basketball Director Terrell Allen:
Virginia Beach Sports Center Basketball Director Terrell Allen, who is in the Cape Henry Collegiate Hall of Fame with over 1000 points and 1000 rebounds compiled in his career with the Dolphins, joined Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young to discuss the brand new facility in Hampton Roads. They also chatted about the upcoming Feast Jam event coming to the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Nansemond River Asst. Baseball Coach Tom Lowe:
Tom Lowe, Nansemond River assistant baseball coach and father of Tampa Bay Rays standout, Brandon Lowe, joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during this segment of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on November 14, 2020.
NFL Week 10 Picks:
Matthew Hatfield (19-6-2 ATS) and Coach Ed Young give their Pick 3 selections for Week 10 in the National Football League during the November 14, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1. Plus, Kyle Hightower provides a few picks and you'll hear the latest 'Dino Dog.'
Basketball Analyst Chris Monter:
Chris Monter of College Basketball News and GopherHole.com dives into storylines on the hardwood, including the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft, with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Washington Post Sports Reporter Chuck Culpepper:
Washington Post Sports Reporter Chuck Culpepper joined Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during the November 14, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 to discuss College Football, The Master's and more.