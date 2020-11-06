VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 10-31-20 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 10-31-20 Show
The 11th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young (Nansemond River HS) aired on Halloween - Saturday, October 31, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Among the guests were Catholic (Virginia Beach) High Head Girls Basketball Coach Larry Bowman and University of Virginia play-by-play broadcaster Dave Koehn, who discussed the Cavaliers playing host to ACC rival North Carolina.
Opening Segment for October 31, 2020 Show:
A Halloween 2020 edition of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 means Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young open the program with all kinds of tricks and treats. They discuss the news of Hampton University suspending spring sports and the VHSL announcing mitigation guidelines for the return to participation in December.
Catholic Girls Hoops Coach Larry Bowman:
Catholic High Head Girls Basketball Coach Larry Bowman joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during the October 31, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 to discuss the upcoming winter season, plus continue his celebration as a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan of the team's first World Series title in 32 years.
Week 8 NFL Picks with Matt and Ed:
Does Matt Hatfield make it eight winning weeks in a row or will his luck run out on Halloween weekend? It's time for the Pick 3 selections in Week 8 of the NFL with Matt and Coach Ed Young, plus Dino's Dog.
UVA Play-by-Play Voice Dave Koehn:
University of Virginia Play-by-Play Voice Dave Koehn joins Matthew Hatfield during the October 31, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 to discuss the Cavaliers playing host to No. 15 ranked North Carolina in an ACC matchup as well as provide a snapshot preview of the UVA basketball team and their chances of being a title contender again.
Ed and Dino Go Over Top 25 College Football Matchups:
With Matt Hatfield on assignment, Coach Ed Young and Dino Franza go over some of the matchups involving Top 25 teams in College Football for Halloween along with the point spreads for those games during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Grafton Hoops Coach Jeremy Jordan:
Grafton Head Basketball Coach Jeremy Jordan joins Coach Ed Young during the October 31, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 to discuss the challenges amid the pandemic, plus recent news that the VHSL plans to start its winter sports season as originally planned in December.