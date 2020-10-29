VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 10-24-20 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 10-24-20 Show
The tenth episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young (Nansemond River HS) aired on Saturday, October 24, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Among the guests were Author Brian Rzeppa, discussing his new book that details the hiring process for AD's and GM's, and former Dallas Cowboys great Billy Joe DuPree, who also starred at Michigan State. Plus, Granby Head Football Coach Larry Archie called in to chat about his return to the Comets.
Opening Segment:
Catch the opening segment from the October 24th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.
The fellas talk about locals Brandon Lowe (Nansemond River) and Chris Taylor (Cox) in the World Series, plus the Admirals cancelling its 2020-21 season, ODU taking on Norfolk State in Men's Hoops, and key women's basketball players at the college level locally opting out for the upcoming season.
Buy or Sell College Football:
Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young participate in another installment of BUY or SELL with College Football questions, many involving teams and players from the ACC.
Author Brian Rzeppa:
Author Brian Rzeppa joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during the October 24, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 to discuss his new book, "You're Hired: A Guide to Working in Sports."
The book focuses on the hiring process of General Managers and Athletic Directors across the sports landscape.
Dallas Cowboys Great Billy Joe DuPree:
Former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champion and Michigan State great Billy Joe DuPree joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during the Legends of Sports segment, brought to us by Norview living legend Coach Charles Hatcher of Sports Inside & Out.
Granby Head Football Coach Larry Archie:
Granby Head Football Coach Larry Archie joins Matt and Coach Young to discuss his decision to return to the Comets along with challenges for the youth during this pandemic.
Week 7 NFL Picks with Matt and Ed:
Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young give their NFL Week 7 predictions in the weekly 'Pick 3' segment as well as Dino Franza's 'Dino Dog' for the weekend's games. Hatfield entered with a sizable lead at 13-3-2 overall on the season against the point spread.