VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 10-24-20 Show

The tenth episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young (Nansemond River HS) aired on Saturday, October 24, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Among the guests were Author Brian Rzeppa, discussing his new book that details the hiring process for AD's and GM's, and former Dallas Cowboys great Billy Joe DuPree, who also starred at Michigan State. Plus, Granby Head Football Coach Larry Archie called in to chat about his return to the Comets.

Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



