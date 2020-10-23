VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 10-17-20 Show

The ninth episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young (Nansemond River HS) aired on Saturday, October 17, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1. Among the guests were ESPN MLB Analyst Tim Kurkjian on the baseball playoffs, former NFL player Eddie Payton of Jackson State University fame during the Legends of Sports segment, and News & Advance reporter Damien Sordlett on the Liberty football team before their matchup with Syracuse. Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



Opening Segment:

The opening segment of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 from October 17, 2020. Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young open the show hitting on the MLB Playoffs before a Game 6 with the Dodgers/Braves in the NLCS and Game 7 with the Rays/Astros in the ALCS as well as how some local athletes are doing in College Football.



Week 6 NFL Picks with Matt and Ed:

Matt Hatfield looks to add to his season lead of 11-2-2 in NFL picks against the spread for a Week 6 against his counterpart, Coach Ed Young (5-10 ATS), plus Dino Franza offers a 'Dino Dog' for the weekend in the league where they play for pay. This segment was from the October 17, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk, heard on ESPN Radio 94.1.



ESPN MLB Analyst Tim Kurkian on 2020 NLCS and ALCS:

ESPN MLB Analyst Tim Kurkjian joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during the October 17, 2020 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 to preview Game 6 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Braves as well as Game 7 of the ALCS with the Rays and Astros, plus offers his perspective on local products Brandon Lowe (Nansemond River grad) of Tampa Bay and Chris Taylor (Cox HS and UVA) for Los Angeles.



News and Advance Reporter Damien Sordelett on Liberty:

News & Advance reporter Damien Sordelett out of Lynchburg discusses the Liberty at Syracuse College Football matchup with Matt Hatfield as well as the season outlook for the Flames and how the way he covers games has been altered this year during the pandemic while appearing on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on October 17, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.



Former NFL Player Eddie Payton:

Former NFL player and Jackson State Head Golf Coach Eddie Payton joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Charles Hatcher of Sports Inside & Out during the Legends of Sports update to discuss Deion Sanders being hired at Jackson State University, his playing days, late brother Walter Payton and more. This segment aired during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on October 17, 2020.



Final Segment: