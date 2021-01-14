VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 1-9-21 Show

The 18th episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on January 9, 2021 on ESPN Radio 94.1. Tune in each Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to hear the show on ESPN Radio 94.1, which is also available online at espnradio941.com. You can also follow the Twitter feed @757SportsTalk.



Hour 1:

It's the return of 757 Saturday Sports Talk! The guys - Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young - are back after a three-week holiday break, joined by producer Kyle Hightower. The fellas go over some High School Basketball scores around the Commonwealth for the first time in nearly 11 months, plus discuss the VHSL's shortened schedule. Also, we highlight Matt's '3 Up and 3 Down' from the week that was in sports.



Hour 2:

During Hour 2 of 757 Saturday Sports Talk, Matthew Hatfield interviews former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champion Thomas 'Hollywood' Henderson, who chats about his journey to sobriety and much more. Also, the fellas play 'Buy or Sell' on some sports related topics and make NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Picks.



Thomas 'Hollywood' Henderson Interview: