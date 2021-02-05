VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 1-30-21 Show

757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 1-30-21 Show
The 21st episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with host Matthew Hatfield aired on January 30, 2021 on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Among the guests were a couple of Hall of Famers in Virginia Wesleyan Head Men's Basketball Coach Dave Macedo and 13 News Now Sportscaster Scott Cash. Macedo is in both the Somerset Athletic Hall of Fame and Wilkes University of Hall of Fame, while Cash is a member of the Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame.
Plus, Matt's usual co-host - Nansemond River Hoops Coach Ed Young - came on for the final two segments, which included making predictions on the NFL's Conference Championship games.
Opening Segment for 1/30/21 Show:
Matt Hatfield and Dino Franza open the January 30, 2021 episode highlighting some of the latest MLB off-season moves, plus go over the scoreboard from the night before in area High School Basketball action.
Chris Beatty to the NFL + College Football Schedule Notes:
Matt and Dino chat about the news of former Landstown High State Championship winning Head Football Coach Chris Beatty leaving Pittsburgh for an NFL assistant job with the LA Chargers, plus football schedules released for ODU, UVA and Virginia Tech.
David Teel on ACC Hoops:
Richmond Times-Dispatch sports columnist and Virginia Sports Hall of Famer David Teel joins Matt Hatfield to remember the late great John Chaney, comments from coaches regarding the possibility of teams opting out of conference tournaments, and the big ACC College Hoops matchup set for Saturday night in Blacksburg between Virginia Tech and UVA.
Former NFL Executive Jim Steeg on Super Bowl:
Former NFL VP of Special Events Jim Steeg chats with Matt Hatfield and Coach Hatcher during our Legends of Sports segment about his days in growing the Super Bowl into the worldwide spectacle it has become.
Coach Young Calls in to Talk Suits... and More:
Are the days of suits being worn by coaches on the sideline in College Basketball a thing of the past? We ask our Coach, Ed Young, his thoughts on that and more during this segment of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1. This aired on Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Final Segment - Early Super Bowl Talk:
Hear the final segment of the January 30, 2021 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1, where Matt Hatfield, Coach Ed Young and Dino Franza dissect the Poll Question options of which is the best QB matchup in Super Bowl history.
Matt also gets Ed's take on a coaching angle for the Big Game in February from his own experiences of coaching in title matches at the prep level.