It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on June 8, 2024.

Matt is out of the pool (for now) and Coach Young has plenty to get off his chest as usual.

Special guests include Great Bridge grad and Minnesota Twins Hall of Famer Michael Cuddyer on the 3rd Annual All-Tidewater Baseball Challenge coming to War Memorial Stadium in Hampton on June 10th.

Old Dominion Head Football Coach Ricky Rahne chats with Matt after their recent 7 on 7 Passing Tournament as well as to touch on the outlook for the Monarchs in 2024.

The guys make their fearless picks on who wins the VHSL State Championships for Spring Sports in baseball, softball and soccer.

We empty out another Mailbag of questions from all of you fans.

The guys sprinkle in more High School Football sound as we approach kick-off time in August, hearing from Salem's dynamic duo of QB Jason 'Scooter' Williams and WR/DB Fabian Wells (Howard University commit).

PLUS, Belmont Stakes Predictions...



