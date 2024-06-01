It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Matt and Coach Young go through how their Memorial Day weekend went as well as remember the late great Bill Walton, who passed away on May 27th at age 71.

James Clark from Hampton Roads 757 Soccer Chat joins the program to discuss the latest with teams going for VHSL Championships.

Chris Monter, longtime basketball expert, joins the show to discuss the upcoming NBA Finals and more.

ESPN MLB Analyst and Hall of Famer Tim Kurkjian is scheduled to stop by to discuss how the baseball season is going two months in and his expectations for what teams and players to watch out for during the hot summer months.

The guys sprinkle in more High School Football sound as we approach kick-off time in August, hearing from Norcom standout Matthew Outten.

We also see if Ed is up to the test of a Spelling Bee of sports names.



