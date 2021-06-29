 5-star Zach Rice on his ND visit: "Notre Dame made my decision way harder"
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-29 09:31:52 -0500') }} football

Five-star Zach Rice on ND visit: 'Notre Dame made my decision way harder'

Zach Rice
Zach Rice (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Five-star Zach Rice's recruitment has been largely centered around North Carolina and Virginia but the Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy offensive tackle isn't crossing off any school yet. Both the Tar Heels and Cavaliers have hosted Rice for visits and so have Ohio State and Alabama but this weekend he took an official visit to Notre Dame. To say the Fighting Irish knocked this visit out of the park would be an understatement.

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

