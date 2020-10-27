THI first introduced our readers to Zach Rice in late June when were in Virginia Beach covering the Game Academy Camp in which he participated.

Rice stood out, which makes sense given that he’s a 5-star offensive tackle and the No. 11 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022.

At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Rice attends Liberty Christian in Lynchburg, VA. He can go just about anywhere he wants, as his offer list includes Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, USC, Oregon and so many others. Clemson hasn’t offered yet but it has been in regular contact with Rice.

THI first reported that Rice was at North Carolina’s game this past Saturday versus NC State. He was there with 4-star class of 2022 running back George Pettaway and 3-star wide receiver Tychaun Chapman, both of whom are also from Virginia.

THI caught up with Rice on Monday to see how things are progressing with UNC, how his time at the game was and to learn more about what he’s been up to since we last spoke with him. Here is the full transcript of that interview: