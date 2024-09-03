Advertisement

Class 2 Top Ten - #2 Glenvar

Class 2 Top Ten - #2 Glenvar

Our Class 2 Top Ten Countdown takes a look at talented QB Brody Dawyot and the Glenvar Highlanders.

 • Matthew Hatfield
Paul VI 5-Star Jordan Smith Sets Up Chapel Hill Visit

Paul VI 5-Star Jordan Smith Sets Up Chapel Hill Visit

Paul VI 5-Star guard Jordan Smith is set to take an unofficial to Chapel Hill on October 5th.

 • Classic Super Publisher
Central Region Gamers - Week 1

Central Region Gamers - Week 1

Week 1 came and went and left us with some dynamic performances that we have to give kudos to in this weeks Gamers.

 • Danny Lewis
Class 3 Top Ten - #2 Magna Vista

Class 3 Top Ten - #2 Magna Vista

Our Class 3 Top Ten Countdown now takes a look at the Magna Vista Warriors, who started 12-0 in 2023.

 • Matthew Hatfield
Class 4 Top Ten - #2 Dinwiddie

Class 4 Top Ten - #2 Dinwiddie

It's USC pledge Harry Dalton and the Dinwiddie Generals checking in at No. 2 in our Class 4 Top Ten Countdown.

 • Matthew Hatfield

Published Sep 3, 2024
5-Star 2026 Jordan Smith Sets Up an October Visit
Default Avatar
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Jordan Smith Jr. (Photo by https://basketball.rivals.com)

North Carolina has secured a fall visit from one of the top players in the 2026 class. Jordan Smith will be taking an unoffficial to Chapel Hill on October 5. He has also set up two others for Syracuse on September 21, and Duke on September 28.

Those three schools are just a few that have offered the nation's seventh-ranked junior. Alabama, Georgetown, Grand Canyon, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Providence, Rutgers, Tennessee, Villanova, and Virginia also help comprise the healthy list.

Smith was offered by the Tar Heels in July. He joins Caleb Holt, Cole Cloer, Kendre' Harrison, Tyran Stokes, and Miikka Muurinen as current juniors who also have invites from Hubert Davis.

In fact, the UNC head coach serves as Smith's lead recruiter according to what he told Tar Heel Illustrated after his offer.

"Hubert is cool. He is from the area. He's from the DMV area, so he relates to a lot of the stuff I've been through. He was just asking me personal questions that I appreciated. He asked me how my summer was, and all of that stuff. I just feel like a bond has been built between us, " Smith told THI.

When we asked him his feelings about the UNC Basketball program he responded, "When I think about North Carolina I think about legacy. There is a lot of legacy like Michael Jordan of course. I also think about all of the Final Four appearances, and that kind of stuff too."

