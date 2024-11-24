4th Quarter Dooms Foxes As Dinwiddie Wins Big!

Saturday afternoon all eyes in the Central Region were on Dinwiddie. That is where the King George Foxes and Generals were squaring off for a third time in three seasons. The King George Foxes have been a mainstay in the Region 4B playoffs since we returned from the pandemic and are all too familiar with those residing in the Central Region. Post-pandemic the Foxes were 6-2 against the likes of Monacan, Varina, Patrick Henry, Hanover and of course Dinwiddie. As the Foxes made their first trip back to the Central Region in two years, they did so at Dinwiddie who they lost to that day two years ago. For three quarters of this game it felt like we were in store for a game similar to what we saw two years ago when the two went toe-to-toe with regulation not being enough, overtime was in order that day. As this game unfolded it not only felt like it was headed that way but the sidelines were a buzz with talk of this. Dylan Koch was firing missiles and while the cast of characters was different from previous meetings with the Generals, the passing game was still their weapon of choice and they had the playmakers to keep it moving. At times, this game felt a bit like that Matoaca game just two weeks ago. However, things began to break the way of the Generals in the fourth quarter. A goal line stand by the Generals on the four yard line, an interception and a fumble; a defensive quarter to remember for the Generals and one the Foxes would like to forget. Off of each of these plays, the Generals were able to score on the ensuing possession with Harry Dalton scoring 2 of his 6 TD's on the ground plus a passing TD to seal the fate of the Foxes. The final score is not indicative of how hard fought this game was but it is indicative of how Dinwiddie is not to be taken lightly beyond this past Saturday.

Dinwiddie captains (left to right); Harry Dalton, Mickiel Johnson, Kenneth Bland and Joshua Adams. (Photo by Danny Lewis)

1st Quarter Moments

Harry Dalton got the Generals off and running literally with a 13-yard run but that would be the only first down for the Generals from their first two offensive possessions. The Generals would come away with a total of 16 yards. Meanwhile King George covered 80 yards on their first possession of the game with Dylan Koch & company carving up the Generals defense all the way to the end zone.

It appeared as though the Foxes were going to slice and dice the defense yet again to the end zone but T'Mari Buford won't going to have that as he intercepted Koch and took it to the house for a 65-yard score, the first Generals touchdown of the night.

Things were not trending too well for the Foxes as they got the ball back but fumbled on the kick return and Dinwiddie pounced on it. Generals covered 24 yards in 3 plays with Harry Dalton covering the last 10 yards. Dinwiddie would take the lead for the first time all day and ultimately for good.

The Generals defense was beginning to shine early with Nyion Mason accounting for two tackles and pass disruption and it was following that pass disruption with the ball at the Dinwiddie 32 that the Foxes turned it over yet again with Devyn Marshall coming away with it.

2nd Quarter Moments

Dinwiddie's defense continued to torment the passing game of King George, Nyion Mason broke up another pass as did Shannon McDowell but there would be no turnover this time around. Instead King George would work the ball 72 yards down field with a 26-yard pass between Dylan Koch & Walter Reger, their 2nd TD combo of the day.

And in less than two minutes the Generals answered the Foxes touchdown with their third, a Harry Dalton 42-yard run as the Foxes defense had yet to find an answer for the Central Region all-time record holder for touchdowns.

The Foxes fired back in less than 3 minutes as they covered 74 yards. It was the third time on this day that Dylan Koch & Walter Reger hooked up for a touchdown. Two plays after the King George score the Generals did it again, they came right back and put another ball in the end zone. This fourth TD of the day by the Generals was scored by a third player, Mickiel Johnson who found the end zone from 48 yards out.

On the ensuing King George possession it seemed for a moment as if Nyion Mason would get himself an interception but he could not come down with it on 2nd & 11 despite getting his hands on it. Three plays later Mason did get the pick, on a 2nd & 15 pass following a delay of game call. This action packed first half would come to a close with Hudson Callahan intercepting Harry Dalton on 3rd & 10.

3rd Quarter Moments

King George got the start they needed when they covered 69 yards Dylan Koch firing off shots like the 4th of July, 3 passes and 53 yards for starters. For the first time on this day, however, Koch would fire one to a different Fox in the form of Charles Johnson from 13 yards out. With a 2-point conversion the Foxes found themselves down by one and poised to attack.

Dinwiddie got the ball and covered 64 yards in a little over 3 minutes. Harry Dalton & Mickiel Johnson dominated this drive that culminated in a 2-yard Harry Dalton run. This would be his third touchdown run of the day.

King George had the ball, the trend was for them to score but there would be a score, it would not be them doing the scoring though. Three plays into this possession Brady Slade picked off Dylan Koch and returned it 30 yards coming up a yard shy of a touchdown. No bother, Harry Dalton would mail it in.

On the kick return Hudson Callahan seemed destined for the end zone with a head full of steam but kicker Selvin Garcia made the stop. Callahan would make a big play on defense as well with Dinwiddie on the move on offense... in the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter Moments

Dinwiddie had another drive going and had the ball 3rd & 8 when Harry Dalton was intercepted by Hudson Callahan. After a loss of 5 on a false start Dylan Koch found Kymani Carpenter for a 65-yard touchdown. With a 2-point conversion the Foxes were back within a touchdown of the Generals.

Dinwiddie needed just 6 plays and 58 yards to counter the Foxes 5th touchdown of the day. Harry Dalton scored from 35 yards out on a drive dominated by him with Mickiel Johnson & Caleb Bowles making plays along the way was well.

Then came a turning point in the game. King George covered 52 yards in 6 plays despite Nyion Mason getting his hands on another Dylan Koch pass. That play came on 3rd & goal from the 4. On the very next play Charles Johnson would carry the ball to the 1 but the Generals line would hold... no score for the Foxes. Next play... a 99-yard sprint for Harry Dalton, his 6th rushing touchdown of the day with a little less than 6 minutes to go in this one.

The Foxes now in a big hole could not find their way out. After a false start call set them back 5 on first down, Nyion Mason intercepted Dylan Koch. With the ball at their own 27, the Generals covered 72 yards in two plays with Harry Dalton connecting with Caleb Bowles for a 68 yard touchdown. Making matters worse, King George would fumble on first down after being assessed for penalties and Tyrus Sampson made the cover. With the ball at the two, that was all Mickiel Johnson needed to slam it in and make it a 70-35 game. On the Foxes final possession of the day they went 3 & out, not turning it over for the first time since the beginning of the quarter. Nyion Mason broke up another pass and on third down the Foxes fumbled although Koch was able to make the cover. The game was in hand for the Generals who led 42-35 with 10:47 scored 4 touchdowns in those remaining minutes as the Foxes self destructed and the Generals took advantage.

(Photo by Danny Lewis)

Dinwiddie 70, King George 35 - Scoring Chart Time Play Score (1Q) 7:27 23-yard pass from Dylan Koch to Walter Reger. Jacob Plew PAT. 7-0 King George (1Q) 5:25 65-yard pick-6 for T'Mari Buford. PAT good. 7-7 Dinwiddie (1Q) 3:59 10-yard run from Harry Dalton. PAT good. 14-7 Dinwiddie (2Q) 8:22 26-yard pass from Dylan Koch to Walter Reger. Jacob Plew PAT fails. 13-14 King George (2Q) 6:54 42-yard run from Harry Dalton. PAT good. 21-13 Dinwiddie (2Q) 4:05 34-yard pass from Dylan Koch to Walter Reger. 2-pt conversion fails. 19-21 King George (2Q) 3:31 48-yard from Mickiel Johnson. PAT good. 28-19 Dinwiddie (3Q) 8:48 13-yard pass from Dylan Koch to Charles Johnson. 2-pt conversion good. 27-28 King George (3Q) 5:30 2-yard run from Harry Dalton. PAT good. 35-27 Dinwiddie (3Q) 4:25 1-yard run from Harry Dalton. PAT good. 42-27 Dinwiddie (4Q) 10:47 65-yard pass from Dylan Koch to Kymani Carpenter. 2-pt conversion good. 35-42 King George (4Q) 8:02 35-yard run from Harry Dalton. PAT good. 49-35 Dinwiddie (4Q) 5:43 99-yard run from Harry Dalton. PAT good. 56-35 Dinwiddie (4Q) 4:24 68-yard pass from Harry Dalton to Caleb Bowles. PAT good. 63-35 Dinwiddie (4Q) 4:09 2-yard run from Mickiel Johnson. PAT good. 70-35 Dinwiddie

Players of the Game

(Photo by Danny Lewis)

Dinwiddie Generals Harry Dalton of Dinwiddie does it once more with 473 yards of offense, 316 of that on the ground where he scored 6 touchdowns on 24 carries. Throwing that pigskin up, Dalton completed 11 of 20 for 156 and 1 TD albeit he did throw 2 INT's. Big plays from T'Mari Buford & Nyion Mason on defense. Buford had 6 tackles, 1 of which was for a loss plus a 65-yard pick-6. Mason on the other hand had 3 tackles and picked off the Foxes twice.

King George Foxes Owen Price had 4 tackles to lead the Foxes on defense. Dylan Koch was almost as impressive as Dalton with 359 yards through the air and 5 TD passes to his name completing 19 of 38 and yes, he had 4 INT's. Walter Reger came up big over and over again with 7 catches for 121 yards and 3 TD's to lead the receiving corps of the Foxes as the primary target of his QB.

Dylan Koch ready to unload for King George (Photo by Danny Lewis)

Post-Game Nuggets

70 points scored by Dinwiddie is the most since the Generals put 70 on Prince George on Oct. 19th, 2023. Dinwiddie is currently on a 9-game win streak, longest since their 15-0 season in 2022. Dinwiddie has not lost a playoff game at home since Nov. 19th, 2021. 35 points allowed to King George was the fewest allowed in the series by the Generals. Dinwiddie has outscored the Foxes 147-122 in 3 games. Dinwiddie is the first team to ever put 70 on King George.

Coach Speak