{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 14:53:45 -0500') }}

4-star WR Malcolm Johnson talks Gamecocks, recruiting process

Adam Friedman
Rivals.com

4-star wide receiver Malcolm Johnson out of Virginia has long been a significant target of the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaching staff.

In this video interview with Rivals.com, the speedy athlete updates the latest with Will Muschamp's program, other schools still recruiting him, and his plan for the remainder of the recruiting process.

Malcolm Johnson South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting
4-star WR Malcolm Johnson is a significant target for Will Muschamp and company (Will Garlick)
