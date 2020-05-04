4-star wide receiver Malcolm Johnson out of Virginia has long been a significant target of the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaching staff.

In this video interview with Rivals.com, the speedy athlete updates the latest with Will Muschamp's program, other schools still recruiting him, and his plan for the remainder of the recruiting process.



