4-star DeShawn Harris-Smith and family impressed during IU official visit

Class of 2023 four-star Paul VI (Va.) guard DeShawn Harris-Smith wrapped up his official visit to Indiana on Saturday. He took the visit with his mom and sister.

Harris-Smith is ranked No. 109 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 30 wing.

Right now, the main core of programs involved are Indiana, Villanova, Penn State, Maryland and Xavier -- all of which he has visited.

TheHoosier.com caught up with DeShawn Harris-Smith's mom, Ericka Harris, to discuss the visit, what stood out about Indiana, Indiana's pitch, timeline and more.