Class of 2020 Virginia defensive back/linebacker Gerrien Christopher already has a pretty long offer list, but with plans to workout for programs this summer, he's hoping it grows even longer. One of the schools on the edge of offering according to Christopher is Pittsburgh, and he's hoping to solidify an offer from the Panthers with a strong showing at camp this month. Rivals.com caught up with Christopher to talk about his plans as well as his relationship with the Panthers.

"I have a couple of visits coming up. I'm going to take one to UMass and I have a couple of camps, too. I'm going to Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Syracuse. I'm going to try to go and show what I can do and pick up those offers."

Closest to offering: "Pitt is telling me they like how I play they just want me to come to camp. They want to coach me and see how I work. I went down there for a visit in the spring and after that they came by and watched me in practice. We have been talking and they have been telling me they like me a lot, they just want to see me in camp."

Relationship with the Pitt coaches: "I've been talking with Coach Harley, the linebackers coach. I'm looking forward to working with him on the field and seeing his coaching style. Him working me out and how they run things will be something I'm looking at."

Thoughts on visit: "The coach told me how they run their defense and how they use their guys and I really like the system they run. I think I would fit really well into what they do. I would fit like I'm supposed to -- perfectly."

Impact of potential offer: "That would be a big one for me."