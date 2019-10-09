3-Star VA Lineman Excited To Get Offer From Heels
James Pogorelc, a 3-star offensive lineman in the class of 2020 has seen his recruitment pick up steam lately with a handful of big-time offers coming in and North Carolina is one of the schools to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news