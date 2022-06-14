3-Star TE Randolph Commits to Carolina
Class of 2023 tight end Julien Randolph has committed to play football at North Carolina on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from Independence High School in Purcellville, VA, is ranked the No. 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news