Amare Campbell, a 3-star outside linebacker from Unity Reed High School in Manassas, VA, has committed to play football at North Carolina.

Campbell, who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, has been to Chapel Hill several times including his official visit on the weekend of June 24, and decided to commit to the Tar Heels on Wednesday.

He picked Carolina over West Virginia and Maryland and had offers from Connecticut, Marshall, Virginia and many more.