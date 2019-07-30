Bryce Steele, a class of 2021 athlete from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, was back in his old stomping grounds of North Carolina this past weekend, first camping at N.C. State and Saturday heading over to North Carolina for its summer cookout.

Steele (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) has been to campus a few times, but this trip was special because his family joined him.

“I loved it, it was a great atmosphere to be in,” the 3-star athlete told THI. “It gave my family a chance to see the campus and meet coach Mack Brown first hand. I was also able to interact with some of the players.”

As he enters his junior year, Steele has courted a total of 14 offers, some of which include Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and UNC among others.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Steele to talk more about the visit to Chapel Hill.