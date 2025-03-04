2026 Virginia TE Brady Owens calls UK "a great situation"

Mykell Harvey scored 26 points as two-time defending Class 3 State Champ Northside clinched another State Tourney berth.
Tune in to 757 Saturday Sports Talk on March 1, 2025 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young here.
We close out the month of February for 2025 with VHSL Playoff Picks, including on more than a dozen region title games.
Check out our VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 involving 14 regions as well as a tourney reset.
Highland 5-Star Nate Ament is ready to make his college choice, narrowing his list to a Top 5 with a decision date.
Mykell Harvey scored 26 points as two-time defending Class 3 State Champ Northside clinched another State Tourney berth.
Tune in to 757 Saturday Sports Talk on March 1, 2025 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young here.
We close out the month of February for 2025 with VHSL Playoff Picks, including on more than a dozen region title games.