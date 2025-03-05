2026 Virginia DB Brandon Murray earns Rutgers offer, schedules visit

The 6-foot-1, 177-pounds cornerback prospect spoke with The Knight Report shortly after the offer to talk about he found out the news, his upcoming visit and more.

On Tuesday night, Rutgers Football sent out a new offer in the 2026 class as defensive back prospect Brandon Murray from Virginia took to social media to share the news.

"After my state track meet I got on the phone with coach (Steve) Thames and was chatting with him for a little," Murray told TKR. "He handed the phone to coach (Greg) Schiano, he asked me a couple questions and personally offered me the opportunity to play at Rutgers."

Despite just receiving the offer, Murray is already pretty familiar with Rutgers as he visited campus for a game this past Fall and is planning to get back real soon.

"I know Rutgers is where it all started, it's the Birthplace of College Football," said Murray. "I'm heading up there this Saturday where I hope to see the campus and the facilities. This will be my second visit up there, I visited for the Illinois game. I also know they have a lot of alumni and the academics are good, some of the players even get internships in New York City. Rutgers is near the top for me as of right now."

This past season as a junior, Murray finished the year with 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, 20 pass breakups, and one interception. He also played some wide receiver, where he had six touchdowns on just 11 targets and 400+ all-purpose yards.

On top of being a good football player, Murray is also quite the track star as he has been voted a 13-time All-American and has posted a 4.55, 40-yard dash and 10.89, 100 meter dash as well.