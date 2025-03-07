2026 three-star LB set for return trip to Happy Valley in April

A rising prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and key Penn State linebacker target is set to return to State College for another unofficial visit next month.
A rising prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and key Penn State linebacker target is set to return to State College for another unofficial visit next month.
Poquoson 2027 offensive lineman Carter Jones is getting lots of recruiting attention is ready for his trip to West VA.
VaPreps Publisher Matthew Hatfield predicts the outcome for all 48 VHSL State Basketball Quarterfinal matchups here.
Watch a Replay of Green Run's 78-67 win over Oscar Smith at the VaPreps Classic, where PG Kass Jackson had 27 points.
The calendar has flipped from February to March and we have VHSL Region Basketball Championship Picks!
History was made on the final day of February 2025 as Floyd County Boys and Libety-Bedford Girls captured region titles.
Poquoson 2027 offensive lineman Carter Jones is getting lots of recruiting attention is ready for his trip to West VA.
VaPreps Publisher Matthew Hatfield predicts the outcome for all 48 VHSL State Basketball Quarterfinal matchups here.
Watch a Replay of Green Run's 78-67 win over Oscar Smith at the VaPreps Classic, where PG Kass Jackson had 27 points.