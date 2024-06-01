Norfolk (Va.) Maury 2026 safety Isaiah Simmons already holds double-digit scholarship offers including one from West Virginia.

Simmons, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, received the offer after a conversation with Bilal Marshall.

“I was ecstatic,” he said.

The Mountaineers join a list of scholarship offers that includes Virginia Tech, Duke, Temple, Toledo, Liberty, Old Dominion, Charlotte and a number of others.

Each of the coaches expressing interest like the fact that he brings athleticism and play-making ability to the backend of a defense but also has a high character.

Simmons has already made a few trips to places like Virginia Tech, East Carolina and Liberty but is hoping to make it to several more places including a stop at West Virginia.

“I plan to visit the mountains as soon as possible,” he said.

The Virginia prospect is looking for a program that has developed a strong culture as well as a place where everybody is rowing in the same direction.